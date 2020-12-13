The General Overseer of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi insists his prophecy about the December 7 general election is from God.

But, he claimed the poll was stolen for President Akufo-Addo by the Electoral Commission (EC).

“This election was stolen because Mahama won” Prophet Badu Kobi said during his sermon on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

He is however not bothered being called a fake prophet because it is part of human nature.

Prophet Badu Kobi congratulated the presidential candidate of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abom for the impact he made in the election.

He said the man of God has paved the way for other pastors to join politics.

If he becomes a president, Prophet Badu Kobi said he wont subvert the will of the people to remain in power should he lose an election.

“I will not be a lawless lawyer to be a president. I will also not turn the hands of people to become a president” he stressed.