Controversial artiste, Wendy Shay, has addressed some reports of her getting married in a private ceremony.

The musician was captured in a solemn mood with her groom, as they prepare to have the couple’s first dance.

Congratulations flooded her social media timeline such that she was forced to react.

Wendy said the wedding scene was part of the visuals for her ‘Wedding Song’ which seeks to appreciate every woman who finds her better half.

The song comes at the back of her ‘marriage agenda’ where she stormed the wedding of her fans for a surprise performance.