John Mahama at church
John Mahama at church

Former President John Dramani Mahama has quoted Proverbs 16:20 at his first church attendance after a fiercely contested election.

John Mahama at church
John Mahama at church

In a Facebook post Sunday evening, the former president who was at the church together with his wife Lordina Mahama and his Running Mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang wrote:

READ ALSO:

“Together with Naana Jane and our families, we joined the Ringway Assemblies of God Church for fellowship earlier today”.

John Mahama at church
John Mahama at church

He wrapped up the post with a quotation from the Bible…”He that handles a matter wisely shall find good: and whoever trusts in the LORD, happy is he”. Proverbs 16:20.

John Mahama at church
John Mahama at church

The NDC and Mr. Mahama have stated publicly, their unwillingness to accept what they describe as “fictionalized election results”.

John Mahama at church
John Mahama at church