Former President John Dramani Mahama has quoted Proverbs 16:20 at his first church attendance after a fiercely contested election.

John Mahama at church

In a Facebook post Sunday evening, the former president who was at the church together with his wife Lordina Mahama and his Running Mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang wrote:

“Together with Naana Jane and our families, we joined the Ringway Assemblies of God Church for fellowship earlier today”.

He wrapped up the post with a quotation from the Bible…”He that handles a matter wisely shall find good: and whoever trusts in the LORD, happy is he”. Proverbs 16:20.

The NDC and Mr. Mahama have stated publicly, their unwillingness to accept what they describe as “fictionalized election results”.