Father of Afrobeat musician, Kelvin Brown, widely known as Kelvynboy, has passed away.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, the musician took to social media on Sunday, December 13, 2020, to break the sad news to fans.

Taking to his Instagram page, Kevin Boy posted a photo with his now-deceased father who he identified as Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah before posting an emotional tribute in his honour.

Kelvynboy and father, Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah.

Woke Up to the painful news of the loss of my dad. Oh, what a year 🤦🏽‍♂️ Rest Well Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah…till we meet again. God always knows best‼️, he posted.

The post has generated a lot of reaction from fans and followers who have begun pouring in tributes.