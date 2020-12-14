Bashir Hayford, coach of Legon Cities FC, has said Asamoah Gyan is not in the best of shapes following the club’s Premier League (GPL) defeat to Asante Kotoko.

Legon Cities’ woes were deepened after losing to Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Osman Ibrahim’s 10th-minute strike won all three points for the Porcupine Warriors.

Gyan, 34, was introduced into the game on the hour-mark. He is yet to start a game for his new club.

“Asamoah Gyan, if he even has 50 percent of his form, it wouldn’t have been a problem but his form is completely down… We have to work on him,” Bashir Hayford, who is the head coach of Legon Cities said at the post-match press conference of Friday’s game.

“If he picks up 50% of his performance he will make the difference.”

Legon’s inability to score on Friday prolongs their search for a first goal from open play and their first win of the season.

“Yes, we could have won it [against Kotoko] because we squandered some begging chances that we could have buried,” Hayford, who replaced Bosnian-German Goran Barjaktarevic who was fired after matchday two following the club’s poor start to the season, added.

“This is the fifth game and we have not even converted one ball into the net.

“That is what I identified immediately I entered into the team…I told them we don’t have finishers. So we are working on that.

“Goalscoring is an art and it’s all about pushing the confidence of goalscoring into them and it is not easy. It is not one week, it is not two weeks. Well, we shall overcome.”

Out of five games played so far, the Royals have lost two and drawn three of the matches. Their only goal so far has come from a penalty.

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 international appearances, was out of action for nine months before joining Legon.