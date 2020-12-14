Matchday five games of the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign has successfully ended at the various stadia.

Hearts of Oak who started the campaign on a wrong note picked up their first points on Sunday under the auspices of Kosta Papic.

A goal from Kojo Obeng Jr and a Mechelle Sarpong brace gave the Phobians a dominant 3-0 win over Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final match on Sunday.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Ashgold came from behind to beat Elmina Sharks 4-2.

Benjamin Bernard Boateng had given the visitors a very early lead after a mistake from Ashgold’s goalkeeper but they were pegged back after the break from Appiah McCarthy’s free-kick.

Dacosta Boadu scored twice for Ashgold before Benjamin Tweneboah ensured a nervy last few minutes with a second for Sharks.

David Abagna then made sure of the points for Ashgold who move up into seventh place with their first win of the season while Sharks first loss of the season see them lose some ground to the teams above them.

Karela Unitedmaintained their perfect start of the season by seeing off King Faisal 2-0 at home.

Striker Diawusie Taylor put Karela ahead in the first half with his third goal of the season before substitute Kwame Boateng sealed the three points with 12 minutes to play after Taylor had missed an earlier chance to grab his double from the spot.

West African Football Academy, [WAFA] also picked up an impressive 2-0 win at home to Berekum Chelsea at Sogakope.

Goals in either half from Augustine Boakye and Daniel Lomotey Agbloe gave the home side the victory which keeps them within striking distance of the top spot

David Ocloo’s Liberty Professionals stunned their regional rivals, Great Olympics at the Carl Reindorf Park to pocket all three points.

Simon Appiah Asamoah’s brace was enough to hand the Scientific Soccer lads the morale-boosting win, which takes them into fourth place.

Aduana Stars, however, are still searching for their first victory of the campaign after a 1-1 draw at home to Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Eleven Wonders took a first-half lead courtesy of Samuel Boakye’s strike but Yahaya Mohammed levelled for the home side after the break.

READ ALSO

Asante Kotoko on Friday moved up to five points with two games in hand after their 1-0 win over Legon Cities FC on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium with Ibrahim Osman scoring the only goal of the game in the 10th minute.

The result also means Legon Cities remain winless this season after five matches played.

Bechem United rose to third with a 2-1 win over Inter Allies on Saturday. Salifu Moro put United ahead early in the second half from the penalty spot but Allies levelled after Paul Abanga also converted a penalty.

Hafiz Wontah Konkoni then scored the winner for Bechem with seven minutes to play.

Substitute Agyenim Boateng struck late to hand Medeama their first win of the season at the Cape Coast Stadium against Ebusua Dwarfs on Saturday.

The win takes Medeama up to 10th while Dwarfs are 15th on the table.

Below are the full results