A Fellow of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has asked former President John Dramani Mahama to ignore the advice from MP for Tamale Central to declare himself president-elect and form a parallel government.

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare said Ghana as a country is governed by a constitution which provides a clear process for challenging election results.

Hence, Mr Mahama must act in accordance with the law and “ignore the the ill-advice of honorable Inusah Fuseini.”

The Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini in an interview stated that the verdict of the Electoral Commission is not a true representation of the choice of Ghanaians on December 7.

In this regard, he urged the former President to declare himself President and form a parallel government.

However, the Professor does not agree with this assertion.

“There is no room for forming a parallel government in this country. We operate under a Constitution and it provides a clear process for disputing election results.

“By the same token, it does harm to the Republic when NDC party members refer to his excellency as President-elect,” he added.

He explained that “only the person certified as winner of the elections is President-elect and in this case, it is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.