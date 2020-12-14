Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League while Liverpool meet RB Leipzig.

Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Monchengladbach and defending champions Bayern Munich take on Lazio.

There’s also a blockbuster tie between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The other matches are Porto vs Juventus, Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta vs Real Madrid.

The first legs of the ties will take place on February 16/17 and February 23/24, followed by the second legs on March 9/10 and 16/17.

Chelsea seem to have the toughest assignment of the three Premier League sides as they face Atletico, who are top of La Liga and were unbeaten until losing to Real at the weekend.

The two clubs were paired together in the group stages in 2017/18, with Chelsea winning in Madrid and then drawing at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City and Monchengladbach also have history as they were in the same groups in 2015/16 and 2016/17, with City winning three of the four fixtures.

Liverpool’s opponents RB Leipzig advanced to the last 16 after beating Manchester United on the final matchday.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW