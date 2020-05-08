Entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has advised singer Kidi to relinquish the idea of tying the knot unless he wants his music career to take a nose dive.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, where the singer passed through to launch his ‘Blue’ album, Mr Logic said Kidi getting married will not benefit his brand for now.

Kidi was opening up on his upcoming collaboration with ace producer Teddy Riley and he talked about the fact that he was advised to keep marriage afar for the time being.

“It’s a valid thing. When I have a female friend they ask when I am settling and all. At a point I will like a family and settle down when its right,” he told Andy Dosty.

But Mr Logic, wading in on the discussion said:

I don’t think Kidi should get married like Teddy said because when you get married to one woman, you have taken a lot from your brand. As an icon you cannot be tamed by one woman. You don’t need them.

Marriage is not by force. It’s only in Ghana that its traditional; its by contract. What is more official is your relationship with your kids. I will advise that you have children. It doesn’t matter who you have your kids with what matters is your blood.

Unless you want to spoil your brand, then go ahead. If she will understand that, the girls can come to you and you can also go to their parties, that’s okay but how many can do that now? Mr Logic queried.

According to Mr Barnes, highlife singer, Kwabena Kwabena fell into the same ‘trap’ and it has affected him till date.

A critical example is Kwabena Kwabena. They used marriage to blackmail him.

If you are a teacher or carpenter, you can get married but people like us, you will be reduced in your psyche. What Teddy told you is true, he noted.