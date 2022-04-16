It was a sad moment as three children who drowned at Tuba Hills were being buried on Good Friday.

Ahead of the burial libation was poured amidst prayers for the souls of the children to rest in peace.

Chiefs, Fetish Priest and officials from the Ga South Municipal Assembly joined the bereaved families to pay their last respects.

The fetish priest stated the gods among others demanded two sheep, two fowls, schnapps for the libation.

In an interview with Adom News, Nii Akwasa said the libation was necessary to pave way for the burial.

The three children; two brothers and their friend drowned in an abandoned dam created by illegal sand winners at Tuba hills after playing with a bicycle.

