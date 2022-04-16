Five farmers are injured while eight others have been arrested by Police following clash with sugarcane famers at Gomoa Awomberew in the Central Region.

Per reports from Adom News, the angry farmers initially clashed with the workers of a Mango plantation company after they started grading their sugarcane farms without any compensation. The company acquired the land to plant mango for export.

Speaking to Adom News, the Chief of Gomoa Awomberew, Nana Ababio Kuako, said the police officers started assaulting the farmers without hearing the side of the farmers.

According to him, the officers behaved unprofessionally and called on IGP to investigate the conduct of Agona Swedru Police.

“Some of the angry farmers threatened to defend themselves and fight till the last person dies,” Nana Kuako said.

“If the government fails to come to their aid they will go into prostitution or robbery,” he added.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at Agona Swedru Government Hospital while the eight are being remanded by the Agona Swedru Circuit Court.

He further claimed some of the injured farmers are in serious condition as they ‘coughed blood’ after the clash.