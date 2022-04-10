Three children drowned in a pit at Akwasa Hills near Tuba in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The deceased are brothers Elisha Adu, 12; Samuel Adjei Mensah, 9; and their friend, 8-year-old Isaac Amoah.

According to reports, the deceased were playing near an abandoned pit left by people doing illegal sand weaning in the area.

Chief of the area, Nii Akadja, blamed the Ga South Municipal Assembly for the unfortunate incident.

He said calls on the Assembly to cover the pit and also stop the sand weaning activities in the area have proven futile.

Distraught parents of the boys are yet to come to terms with the sudden demise of their children.

Meanwhile the bodies of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue pending autopsy.