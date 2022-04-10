The matchday 24 games of the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

The games kicked off on Saturday with Ashanti Gold SC hammering West African Football Academy [WAFA] by 6-0 at the Len Clay Stadium.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, debutants, Accra Lions pipped Karela United by a lone goal.

On Sunday, Dreams FC was held to a 1-1 drawn game against struggling Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Two times Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Great Olympics hosted Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Wonder club secured a 2-1 win over the ‘Ogya’ lads to strengthen their top-four hopes.

At the Ndoum Sports Stadium, Elmina Sharks piled more misery on King Faisal with a 1-0 win.

Medeama SC at the Akoon Park returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Real Tamale United [RTU].

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park halted the winning run of Legon Cities with a 1-0 win.

Bechem United continued their fine run in the ongoing campaign with a 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The match of the weekend was Asante Kotoko hosting their rivals, Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors were bent on continuing their fine form under Prosper Narteh Ogum.

After 90 minutes of action, Kotoko snatched all three points against the Phobains to extend their lead on the league log.

Cameroonian import, Franck Mbella struck a spot-kick to seal the win for the home side.

Asante Kotoko sit top of the summit with 52 points with Bechem United and Aduana Stars sit second and third place with 44 points and 39 points respectively.

In the relegation zone, Eleven Wonder, WAFA and Elmina Sharks occupy the 16th, 17th and 18th positions with 15, 13 and 18 points respectively.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘