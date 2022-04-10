‘Music must not only compose of tunes but must be one that touches the heart and that is exactly what Nhyira Afriyie Akoto did when she mounted the Nsoromman Season 4 stage.

Nhyira served the audience with a superb cultural Kpanlogo dance, leaving them with no choice but to shower shouts of praise.

She performed a song from the now-disbanded group Nakorex group.

The audience who could relate to every bit of the song and dance joined to make the experience even more memorable.

Even though she sang the lines of Akosua Agyapong who happened to be a judge on the show, Nhyira proved that she had what it takes to conquer the big stage.

Dressed like a Ga priestess, she wowed Akosua Agyapong.

Watch videos below: