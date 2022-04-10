The atmosphere at the West Hills Mall was fully charged yet Lady Theodora Pascal, better known as Lady T, danced away the tension.

Performing a collaboration by Kuami Eugene and MzVee, titled Bend Down, Lady T mounted the stadium, dressed to kill in her mini red gown.

She brought some contemporary highlife vibe to the show, for which she won the hearts of many who gathered at the event.

At age 10, Lady T is the second youngest in the competition and one of the three contestants from the Ashanti Region.

Watch her performance in the video below: