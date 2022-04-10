Resounding applause filled the West Hills Mall’s atmosphere when Kezia Adu mounted the stage to connect with her fans.

The 12-year-old, who is one of the four girls in the finale, served her fans sizzling hot lyrics from Daddy Lumba’s Yentie Obiaa.

Kezia proved that she deserved her previous position as a two-time ‘best performer for the night’ and a potential Nsoromma Season 4 winner.

Her most powerful attribute was the power of her voice as it resounded around the West Hills Mall and beyond.

Judge Akosua Agyapong blew her a kiss for what she said was one of the best performances she has seen a youngster give.