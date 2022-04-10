Ashanti Region’s Anita Anim got the recognition she sought for when she chose to walk down memory lane to the early 2000s.

She reminded patrons about the legacy of veteran Kojo Antwi with a performance of his highly-rated song Afofanto.

But for her ‘tiny’ physique, Anita would have been mistaken for the Kojo Antwi based on her outfit and stunning voice.

She got a positive feedback from the judges and has left fans wondering if she could be the first female winner the show has ever produced.

Watch video below: