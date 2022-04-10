Samuel Sam, known as Samzik, has left other competitors panicking after an electrifying performance he delivered before thousands of fans gathered at the West Hills Mall.

Samzik gave a powerful rendition of Wonka by Pat Thomas amid hot dance steps.

His outfit, coupled with the applause he received from his supporters gingered him to bring in his A-game.

Royalties ditched their crowns to take centre stage of the auditorium to provide support for the superstar.

It was a ‘hosanna’ moment for Samzik when fans hailed him and gave him a triumphant entry with cash. Various denominations were spread on the stage while he performed.

Judge Akosua Agyapong, who was on her feet throughout the performance, identified him as a star, and one of the reasons Adom TV can boldly say the Nsoromma flagship programme achieved its target.