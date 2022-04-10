Nigerian Musician, Mr Eazi has reportedly proposed to his girlfriend, Temi Otedola.

The artiste, known in real life as Oluwatosin Ajibade, has been dating the actress and blogger for five years now.

A post shared by Temi on Sunday suggests that her long-time boyfriend has finally popped the question.

In the 18-second video shared on Twitter, Mr Eazi is seen kneeling to place what looks like a ring on her finger with a lake in the background.

He subsequently rose from his knees into the embrace of a visibly excited Temi amid kisses.

If the muted caption-less video is anything to go by, the two are officially engaged with wedding bells in the offing.

Temi is also the daughter of Nigerian billionaire and oil magnate, Femi Otedola.