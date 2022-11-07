It was a moment of love and joy as musician Mr Eazi joins his fiancé Temi Otedola for the birthday of her father, Femi Otedola.

The Nigerian business mogul turned 60 last week.

To commemorate the new milestone, Mr Otedola’s wife and children including Mr Eazi celebrated with him on the superyacht, Christina O.

One of his daughters, Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy in showbiz took to social media to share a video from the celebration.

Owned by his role model Onassis, DJ cuppy indicated it has always been her father’s dream to visit it and actualise this dream on his 60th birthday.

ALSO READ:

Nigerian actress Temi Otedola makes revelation about her fiancé, Mr. Eazi

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and daughter show off their dancing skills

Mr Otedola has chartered the yacht for the next three weeks to share his joy and successes with loved ones.