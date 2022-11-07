It was a moment of love and joy as musician Mr Eazi joins his fiancé Temi Otedola for the birthday of her father, Femi Otedola.
The Nigerian business mogul turned 60 last week.
And We’re Just Getting Started 🛳 #FO60 …F.Ote💲 pic.twitter.com/kZnHOnWH48— Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) November 6, 2022
To commemorate the new milestone, Mr Otedola’s wife and children including Mr Eazi celebrated with him on the superyacht, Christina O.
One of his daughters, Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy in showbiz took to social media to share a video from the celebration.
Owned by his role model Onassis, DJ cuppy indicated it has always been her father’s dream to visit it and actualise this dream on his 60th birthday.
ALSO READ:
Nigerian actress Temi Otedola makes revelation about her fiancé, Mr. Eazi
Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola and daughter show off their dancing skills
Mr Otedola has chartered the yacht for the next three weeks to share his joy and successes with loved ones.
My father @FemiOtedola always dreamt to visit the super-yacht CHRISTINA O owned by his role model Onassis.— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) November 3, 2022
And now at 60 he has chartered it for next 3 weeks to share with his loved ones! 🛳⚓️ This is what love looks like ❤️ #FamilyFirst
Chase your dreams, you never know… pic.twitter.com/wbBYGICi1N