Nigerian singer and influencer Mr Eazi has detailed the genesis of his bromance with his Ghanaian counterpart Sarkodie.

During an interview with The Afrobeat Intelligence podcast, Mr Eazi reminisced about an incident that unfolded at one of his events during his days as an event organizer at KNUST.

He had arranged the Swagatainment Awards, securing big names like Sarkodie, Mugeez, and Wande Coal for the event.

However, Wande failed to showed up despite being in town and arrangements done, a situation Mr Eazi said left him helpless.

In a desperate plea, Mr Eazi requested Sarkodie to take the stage even though the payment of $2000 was incomplete, which he willingly did without full compensation.

Sarkodie’s act of kindness left a lasting impression on Mr Eazi, cementing a brotherly bond between them.

He lauded Sarkodie’s selflessness, stating, “He saved me by coming on stage. That is why he is more than a friend. He is my brother.”

Aside Sarkodie, the Empawa boss said Mugeez of R2Bees fame also lent him his support and at the end, the concert became a success.

Addressing accusations of mismanagement of funds allocated for Wande Coal’s performance, Mr Eazi clarified that, the money was given to comedian I Go Dye, acting as a mediator, for payment.

However, I Go Dye failed to do the payment on Mr Eazi’s behalf.

Despite attempts to recover the funds, Mr Eazi revealed he hasn’t received reimbursement for the performance.

He expressed his intent to approach Comedian I Go Dye about the outstanding payment in a non-confrontational manner.

“I remember texting him that ‘you never pay me my money.’ I hope the next time I see him, I will tell him bro, you still need to pay me my money. it is not a beef. It is somewhere in the back of my mind.”

Watch the video below: