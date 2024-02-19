The streets of Berekum came alive as renowned Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie was welcomed with open arms by a massive crowd of fans.

As his car drove into the bustling streets, it was immediately engulfed by a sea of enthusiastic fans, eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite artiste.

Sarkodie didn’t hesitate to step out of his vehicle, choosing instead to walk among the crowd, shaking hands and sharing smiles with his adoring supporters.

The excitement peaked as Sarkodie took to the stage to perform at his concert, treating the crowd to an unforgettable experience.

He performed his latest hit songs ‘Otan’ and ‘TillWeDie’, for the first time, much to the delight of his fans.

Sarkodie’s performance marked a milestone for Berekum, with many hailing it as the longest and most unforgettable show the town has ever witnessed.

Indeed, Sarkodie’s presence has left an indelible mark on the hearts of his fans in Berekum, cementing his status as a true legend in the Ghanaian music industry.

