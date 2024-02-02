Ghana’s renowned rapper, Sarkodie, has set social media ablaze with striking photos in which he is dressed as the Messiah.

The images captures Sarkodie donning an all-white outfit, complete with the iconic crown of thorns portraying him as the “Messiah” of Ghana’s music industry.

The photos are to promote his newly released track ‘Otan’ which is about how people hate him just for preaching the everyday truth in his songs.

The symbolism of Sarkodie donning the crown of thorns and the halo in the background represents the suffering of Jesus and the renewed hope he has for his followers.

The photos have courted controversy on social media with netizens describing it as creative and thought-provoking marketing strategy.