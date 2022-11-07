It has emerged that the assailants who stormed the Enchi chief’s Palace in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region were indigenes.

According to reports, this is the third time an attempt has been made to assassinate the chief, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin II.

Secretary of the Enchi chief, Felix Duncan, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Four people were shot dead and one injured on Sunday, November 6, 2022 when unknown assailants stormed the palace. The victims were gunned down after a confrontation with the guards stationed at the Palace.

Felix Duncan said they got intelligence and alerted the police for the needed protection at the chief’s palace.

“We waited till dawn and went to bed. In the wee hours of Sunday, the people ambushed us at the palace and the guards opened fire on them,” he stated.

Mr Duncan said they know the people behind the incessant attacks on the Enchi chief and have given the information to the police for the needed action.

He could not fathom why the other faction has resorted to violence when they have taken the issue to court for redress.

“The police retrieved pestle, pepper spray and acid from one of the attackers who stormed the palace to attack the chief,” he added.

Mr Duncan said they have beefed up security in and around the chief’s palace to avert a recur.

Police have since restored calm in Enchi and have commenced investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, residents at Enchi living in fear and panic have called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene to restore peace in the area.