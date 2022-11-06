Four people have reportedly been gunned down and one injured after a violent chieftaincy dispute at Enchi in the Western Region.

The bodies of the deceased were seen lying on street. This happened in the early hours of Sunday, November 6,2022.

According to reports, unidentified group of people attempted to attack the Paramount chief of the Aowin Traditional Council, Beyeeman Tano Kwao Benbuin II leading to the clash.

The police were at the scene to restore calm and later conveyed the bodies to the morgue.