A 37-year-old miner who posed as a Police intelligence officer and attempted to dupe some people at Sekyere, in the Sekyere-Kumawu district, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Kumawu Circuit Court.

Simon Kwaku Amuzu Danso pleaded guilty to the charge of impersonation and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided by Ms Rose-Marie Asante.

The convict was said to have gone to the town and introduced himself to a drinking spot operator, who is the complainant in the case, that he was a police intelligence officer detailed from Accra to undertake undercover mission in the area.

He also told the complainant that he was into mining business as well and had some gold for sale.

However, the complainant, Mr London Charles, who became suspicious, feigned interest and asked him to come back the following day.

Police Inspector Richard Effah told the court that the complainant went to the Kumawu Police station to check the true identity of the convict and upon checks by the Police, it was detected that he was not a Police officer or worked in any intelligence unit.

He said on November 1, this year, when the convict arrived at the complainant’s spot, the Police who had then laid ambush, arrested him and during interrogation he admitted in his caution statement that he was not a Police intelligence officer.

Inspector Effah said upon thorough investigations he was charged and brought before the court.