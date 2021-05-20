AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mines has broken it’s silence on a miner who has been trapped in an underground site after the mine caved in.

According to the outfit, a search party has been working tirelessly to rescue the miner following the incident on Tuesday morning.

They explained in a statement that they have been faced with difficult geotechnical conditions in the area in their strides.

However, they noted the relevant authorities have been notified and have provided support in the rescue mission.

They have further assured the safety of workers remains a highest priority and have since suspended all mining activities.

The Obuasi Mine is a new gold reserve currently undergoing redevelopment and making steady progress to completion.

The company on May 10 said it has been implementing a revitalised safety strategy across the business, with particular focus on the critical controls needed to eliminate what are called ‘high consequence, low frequency’ events, to avoid incidences like mine-traps.

Read the statement below: