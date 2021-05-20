A video of 14-year-old final year Leticia Kyere Pinaman who allegedly committed suicide has popped up on social media.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, she was spotted in the company of her friend.

Clad in a green checked dress, they jammed to a song playing in the background as the friend records the video.

She was full of life and looked bubbly as she dances her sorrows away.

The deceased was a pupil of Miracles Junior High School (JHS) at Baakoniaba in Sunyani of the Bono Regio.

She was found hanging dead in the school’s dinning hall.

The sad incident, according to the school authorities, happened on Monday, May 17, around 1930 hours.

A note found on the deceased read: There is so much sorrow and pain in my heart.

