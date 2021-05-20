Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Group Limited, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has set couple goals with some sweet words he used on his wife.

Today, May 20, is another birthday for his wife, Oheneyere Zainab Akosua Safo, and as usual, he has flaunted her on social media.

He posted some graceful photos of his wife of eight years, while expressing sincere love for her.

With three amazing kids being a result of their love, Mr Safo’s sole prayer is long life filled with good health.

MORE

The automobile guru further disclosed they have past the stage where they have to pray for more money and thanked God for blessing them with everything any human could ask for.

View photos below: