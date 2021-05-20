Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, warmed the hearts of many guests when he showed up at the birthday party of Hassan Ayariga’s beautiful daughter.

Miss Ayariga marked her 17th birthday on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

The venue was the Founder of the All People’s Congress’ plush home.

Family members and friends thronged the house in their numbers to share in her joy.

Photos from the event captured moment Stonebwoy joined the celebrant and her family to cut the birthday cake.

Others also saw the musician pose with Mr Ayariga and his three adorable girls.

The politician, who could not hide his joy over the daughter’s new milestone, took to his Facebook page to splash the photos backed by a lovely message to his daughter.