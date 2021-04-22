Jidula Satekla has proven she is the daughter of an award-winning Dancehall act, Stonebwoy, as she warms hearts with an entertainment session.

The three-year-old is captured enjoying leisure time at a pool, singing her heart out.

Accompanying her rhyme song was a guitar tune she played.

Despite the guitar being relatively bigger than her, Jidula managed to control it her four fingers, moved along the strings.

Her singing prowess impressed her brother, Janam who requested her to play again but this time, with him.