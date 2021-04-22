An old video of dancehall musician Shatta Wale threatening to form a political party has popped up on social media.

Even though an analysis of the video shows that it’s quite old, it may have popped up because of its content and relationship to the release of the President’s deputy ministerial list yesterday.

The Shatta Movement boss had vowed to set up his own political party if it ever turned out that Creative Arts Council boss, Mark Okraku Mantey, is ever appointed as a deputy minister.

That condition was met with the release of the list as Mr Mark Okraku Mantey has been nominated for the role of Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Below was what he said in the said video:

Me I wan talk, I swear for this Ghana, if I see publication or if I hear for radio top, that they have taken Mark Okraku Mantey as Deputy Minister for Creative Arts… I swear everything I will take political forms and form a political party I swear everything [SIC], he said in the video.

With the condition now met, social media is heaping pressure on the SM boss to carry out his promise.

READ ALSO:

Even though Shatta is yet to react to the nomination, it has coincided with a recent self-imposed break from social media announcement he made recently.

He tweeted, saying I’m going off social media From the 26th of April 2021 due to my own reasons. Thank you and I love you all.

Members of the Social Media community are interpreting his announcement to mean that he may be using the period in preparation for launching the party now that his conditions have been met.

Mr Okraku Mantey’s appointment has been met with mixed reactions.

Industry players including Blakk Rasta and movie producer, Ola Michael have expressed their disapproval of his nomination.