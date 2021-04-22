Legendary highlife musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede, says he does not listen to his songs when they are released.

Speaking on the E Vibes show on Joy News, Amakye Dede who has one of the most lasting musical careers, said he only listens to his songs after production to ensure he is good with his music.

“The only time I listen to my songs is after recording. This is because I want to be completely sure I haven’t made any mistakes. …part from that, I don’t listen to my own songs,” he told Becky.

Amakye Dede added that most of his songs are recorded and mixed outside the country.

Answering the question of whether he thinks he is more appreciated outside Ghana, the Iron boy hitmaker answered in the affirmative, adding that; “I think I’m more appreciated outside Ghana.”

He added that he has so much love for Ghanaians and believes they love him too, but, the emotions displayed during his performances outside the country is overwhelming.

READ ALSO:

The ace highlife musician has headlined so many concerts locally and internationally.

He has over 20 albums to his credit and has experimented with different genres; soca, calypso, lovers rock and pop music.

Some of his popular songs include ‘Handkerchief,’ ‘Seniwa,’ ‘Brebrebe yi,’ ‘Mensuro,’ ‘Mabre,’ ‘Broken Promises,’ ‘Nsuo Amuna,’ ‘Sokoo na mmaa pe,’ ‘To be a man na war,’ and ‘Iron Boy,’ among others.

Amakye Dede began his career in 1973 when he joined the Kumapim Royals as a composer and vocalist.

This band, led by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA), had hits such as “Abebi Bewua Eso”, “Wanware Me A”, “Odo Mani Agyina”, and the seminal “Ohohoo Batani”.

Dede moved to Nigeria where he had his hit “Jealousy go shame”.

He then formed his own band, the Apollo High Kings, in 1980. He dominated the highlife scene in the 1980s and 1990s and has continued to have hit songs in the 21st century. He has headlined so many concerts locally and internationally.

In 2018, Amakye Dede was installed as a Chief [Okredom I] by the Omanhene of Asante Akyem Agogo, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong.