Popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has been granted bail by the court following her arrest and remand yesterday, April 1.

Nana Agradaa was caged and two of her media stations; ‘Thunder TV’ and ‘Ice 1 TV’ closed down at Kasoa for operating without authorization.

The self-styled spiritualist was granted bail Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Communications Authority (NCA), Thunder TV had its authorization revoked on March 24, 2020, and 1 TV is said to have expired on February 26.

Her tv channels are among the 47 the National Communications Authority has listed for closure.

Nana Agradaa has been using her platform to exchange insults against Rev Obofour, a self-styled pastor who is the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC).

The two have been engaged in public verbal exchanges using unprintable words since the recent Kasoa ritual murder story.

Reverend Kwaku Agyei Antwi releases videos in the mornings with Nana Agradaa’s responses appearing on social media by the close of day.

Who is Nana Agradaa?

The self-styled Accra-based fetish priestess has been a reference point for numerous fraudulent activities in the name of spiritualism.

On many occasions, her operations have been reported by some bold folk who have fallen prey. Many others have stayed mute after their encounter yielded no effect.

However, it was alleged that Nana Agradaa had some law enforcement agencies such as the police on her payroll, hence her unabated impunity on open advertorials in money doubling rituals.

Money ritual crime

The sudden thirst for fast money by some young people in the country has resulted in the commitment of a diverse crime.

This includes the latest gruesome murder of an innocent 10-year-old, Ishmael Abdallah.

He was killed in broad daylight by two teenagers at the request of a female spiritualist.

This generated a public fury on the constant societal pressures by supposed spiritualists using open and unregulated channels to communicate their ‘simple powers’ of doubling cash or making one earn money effortlessly.

The suspects have been arraigned and remanded pending trial.