Legendary Highlife musician, Nana Okyeredom Abrantie Amakye Dede, has urged Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols regarding the Covid-19 fight if Ghana is to win the fight over the Covid-19 virus’ spread.

He said even though the disease has greatly impacted socio-economic activities, life must still go on hence the need for the safety protocols to be obeyed.

He gave the advice when he joined the former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and Dr Michael Adusei of USA to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other essentials to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, Juansa Clinic in the Asante Akyem and some other communities in the Constituency.

The items donated include 50 Veronica buckets, 50 washing basins, 200 alcohol-based hand sanitizers, 2000 pairs of hand gloves, 1000 nose masks 100 cakes of medicated soaps, 50 boxes of surgical needles and syringes and three non-contact digital laser infrared thermometer guns.

READ ALSO

Mr Baah Agyemang, told the residents that lifting the ban does not mean the country was out of the pandemic hence the need for citizens to abide by the outlined precautionary measures.

The Agogo Presbyterian Hospital Manager, Dr Alex Kesse Nyamesa, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, thanked the duo and appealed to other individuals to support the hospital with more PPEs since their demand has increased due to the disease.

The Asante Akyem North Health Director, Ronald Roland Miah, charged citizens to take their safety into their own hands, adding stigmatisation should be far away from the fight.