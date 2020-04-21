A man has found himself on the wrong side of his girlfriend’s rage for telling her what most men wouldn’t be able to do – wash your dirty undies!

The man whose identity is under protection for obvious reasons has left social media buzzing after sharing his experience with the online community.

The man has narrated that while on a visit to his girlfriend’s, he noticed she piled up dirty undies.

When he confronted her about it, she admitted that she doesn’t wash them until the month-ends due to her busy schedule.

The boyfriend, however, was not having it as he brought soap and water and asked her to wash them.

She got offended and they soon got into a fight, leading to her kicking him out of the house.

Narrating the story to his friend, the boyfriend sounded relieved to be out of such a relationship that made him to almost lose his sanity.

Check out the chat: