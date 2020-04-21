Some market women at Kasoa New Market in the Central Region have appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to provide them funds and shed before temporarily closing down the market.

The women say they do not have enough money to last them for three months of which the market would remain closed.

Explaining their positions in an interview with Adom News, the women said the movement of traders to a satellite location has led to congestion, exposing them to coronavirus.

As a consequence, a majority of the market women do not comply with the social distancing protocols and mandatory wearing of nose masks as directed by the President recently.

On their reluctance to wear the nose mask, the women say it makes them feel uncomfortable.

In spite of the concerns expressed by a few, some others are requesting the Municipal Assembly to force their colleagues to comply with the social distancing law else they will all die should the virus hits the market.

For those who hold the contrary view, they would prefer permanent closure of the markets to exposing themselves to COVID-19 as the numbers in the market is constantly increasing.