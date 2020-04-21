The Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has through her Director of Political Affairs, presented over 500 packs of food and water to people who live in slums – squatters.

Presenting the food, Hon. Asiedu Bekoe said the Chief of Staff had noticed with admiration the efforts of the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan and the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah towards the poor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But some women in the slummy areas of Maamobi in Accra earlier did the unthinkable by rejecting food distributed to them by some officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The women, speaking to Adom News, said they were not comfortable accepting it because they did not know the status of those who cooked the food.

According to them, they could hardly tell whether they have been infected or not and so as a means of taking precautions they rejected the food.

Reacting to this during the presentation of the cooked food to the squatters, the Chief of Staff said their pleas have been addressed, hence NADMO will begin sharing uncooked food to households.

Throwing more light on why she had to continue sharing more cooked food, Madam Frema Osei-Opare said:

I am aware of groups of people who also have no means of cooking their own food due to lack of cooking utensils or pots. You will find such people in the fitting shops, sleeping in front of shops, hawking etc.

As a mother these are the people I am targeting, she explained.

Most of these people cannot immediately go to work because they have either lost their capital as a result of the Covid 19 or it will take sometime for business to start.