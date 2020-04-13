The Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, is serving food to vulnerable residents in the constituency.

Madam Osei-Opare offered the kind gesture in consultation with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah and her 19 Assembly Members and Appointees.

Each of the 19 members received a total of 100 packed foods to be distributed per day in their electoral area.

The donation follows the distribution of bags of rice and cooking oil by the Assembly and other exercises being undertaken by National Disaster Management Organisation and other agencies.

People, who received the food on behalf of their electoral areas, expressed their appreciation to the Chief of Staff and also praised the non- partisan nature in which the food is being distributed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday it was fried rice and today it is Jollof. As we pray for the pandemic to go away, we will also be praying for God to bless her for her support, some praised her.