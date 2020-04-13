Two nationals of Niger, who were on 5th April, 2020 quarantined in the ‘custody’ of the Accra District Police cells in isolation, have tested positive to coronavirus.

The Ghana Police Service announced this on their social media handles.

According to them, the suspects were arrested on suspicion of carrying the coronavirus COVID-19 after defying the law on imposition of restrictions.

The two were confirmed positive on 10th April 2020 and have been taken over by the COVID-19 National Treatment Centre today, 13th April 2020.

“The police facility has been fumigated. No Police Officer came into contact with the two,” the police said.

“However, every necessary step has been taken by police medical and health teams regarding any likelihood of transmission to any officer.

“The public is reminded to continue to cooperate with the Police and Security Services to help curb the spread of the COVID-19,” it reminded.

