Self-acclaimed marriage counselor, Cyril George Lutterodt, has slammed gospel artiste, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, for attacking her colleague gospel artiste Cecilia Marfo.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah, some days ago, is reported to have asked fellow singer, Cecilia Marfo to stop spitting into the mouths of people all in the name of evoking miracles for them.

“I wasn’t happy when I heard about Cecilia spitting into people’s mouths in the name of miracles, because she is a very good friend of mine,” she said.

But, reacting to comments made by the ‘Pentecost Ogya’ hitmaker, Mr Lutterodt said he is disappointed in the gospel musician for having used such words on her colleague, claiming she [Diana Asamoah] is spiritually bankrupt.

To him, it is wrong for Evangelist Diana Asamoah to speak against something she lacks in-depth understanding about.

“It is not right for Diana Asamoah to attack Cecilia Marfo in public, even if everything between them is not well. Diana is below the peach in life when it comes to scriptures and so she should just shut up,” he said on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show on Monday.

He is, therefore, demanding that Evangelist Asamoah, as a matter of urgency, apologises to singer Marfo for her comments as well as to pastors such as Bishop Obinim and Rev Obofour who she has humiliated with similar talks.

