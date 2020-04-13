Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has announced the death of her cousin from a kidney transplant complication. 

The Nollywood actress stated that the health system in United Kingdom failed her cousin, as he couldn’t get proper medical care because the hospitals were focused on Coronavirus and help didn’t get to him fast enough. 

Omotola tweeted:

The health system in UK failed my cousin who died amid the Coronavirus pandemic - Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
