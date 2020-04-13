Nigeria’s Burna Boy formed part of the tall list of celebrities worldwide, who interacted with American rapper and producer, P. Diddy in the name of supporting health-workers globally amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video, sighted by Adomonline.com, the ‘Killin Dem’ musician explained how the lockdown principle had been affecting the less-privileged in Nigeria.

He added that, relief items weren’t given to citizens unlike other parts of the world where the governments support their citizens.

Aside the Coronavirus discussion, the duo danced together through a music-sync which was being hosted by P. Diddy.

Diddy went live on Instagram over the weekend in a show dubbed Diddy-Dance-A-Thon where he interviewed many celebs across the globe to raise funds for frontline health-care workers.

According to reports, he ended up with over $4 million US Dollars for the Covid-19 cause.

Watch videos of their interaction below: