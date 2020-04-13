The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, believes the region may record more coronavirus cases if residents do not change their attitude towards the restrictive and safety measures.

According to him, some residents do not even believe the disease is real.

Dr Letsa’s comment follows the region’s confirmation of nine coronavirus cases; six in Aflao, two in Hohoe including a pregnant woman and one in Ho.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Monday, Dr Letsa lamented most of the residents have failed to comply with various measures imposed to curb the spread.

“People want to go to the mosque since we are not in lockdown but they get offended when you ask them to wash their hands or even maintain social distancing,” he lamented.

However, he said they will continue with sensitisation which the chiefs and community leaders are already doing.