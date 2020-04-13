A drinking spot operator, Isaac Ofosu, 29, has allegedly stabbed his customer to death in Wasipe, a community in Bole district of the Savannah region.

The victim, 25-year-old Kofi Gachewa, met his death over a misunderstanding that ensued between himself and the bartender.

According to police in Bole, the suspect stabbed the victim with a pair of scissors in the chest, for which he was rushed to Tinga Health Centre for treatment and was pronounced dead whilst receiving treatment.

The body has been sent to the Bole District Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy while suspect Ofosu has been arrested and detained in the Bole police custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in a related development, some aggrieved persons in Wasipe have set the drinking spot ablaze.