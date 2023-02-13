A 40-year-old farmer, Kudjo Denteh, has stabbed his junior brother, Kwadwo Donkor, to death over a little disagreement between the two at Kpatchu, a farming community in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region.

Adom News gathered that Mr Denteh and Mr Donkor (deceased) had a disagreement over the sale of their late father’s dog he left behind.

Mr Denteh, who is the eldest, wanted to sell the dog but Mr Donkor was not in support of his brother’s idea.

This generated into a fight between the two brothers but they were quickly separated.

Minutes after the separation, Mr Denteh run to his room to pick a knife and run into his little brother, Mr Donkor’s room and stabbed him.

His was rushed to a nearby Clinic in the community but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr Denteh, the suspect, has been arrested by the Krachi West Municipal Police command while the body of Mr Donkor, the deceased, has since been deposited at the Krachi West Municipal Hospital morgue for preservation.