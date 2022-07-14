Kenyan police have reportedly launched a manhunt for a man who stabbed a woman at Kilifornia bar and restaurant after she refused to dance with him.



K2TV reported that Abigail Kuha was in the bar with her boyfriend, Lemmy Sanga, when a group of unknown men came in and started forcing her to dance with them.

After she turned down the advances, one of the men drew a knife and stabbed her in the lower abdomen.

When police officers turned up at the restaurant, they met the gang and the suspect started fighting with one of them. The suspect dropped his cap and the pen knife before escaping.

The officers fired in the air to scare him but the suspect managed to escape.

Police, however, managed to arrest five of his accomplices.

“The officers fired two 9mm special ammunition in the air to scare him. They managed to arrest his accomplices including; Abubakar, Harun Suiba, Suleiman Ali Kea, Ibrahim Amid Imran, Ali Abdala and Rajab Daudi,” police said.

Abigail was rushed to Kilifi County Hospital where she is admitted and in stable condition.

This comes a few weeks after police in Mtwapa arrested a man after he stabbed his wife during Father’s Day after she asked for a divorce.

29-year-old Nuru Ibrahim, a mother of six, is said to have persevered twelve years of domestic violence in her marriage and had decided to quit the marriage, only for Murad Awadh to cut her life short.

“He did not trust his wife but he didn’t have any proof. I told him to let her go without doing anything stupid and he obliged saying no other man would marry her. I begged him not to do anything and he calmed down. I spoke with both of them until late at night only to get a call at 4:00 am that he had killed her,” the sister to the deceased explained.