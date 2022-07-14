Entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, says there is no place called ‘Heaven and Hell’ after one’s death.

According to him, God has no time to judge people he created himself to fulfil his creation purpose on earth.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he asked the host Andy Dosty to delete the thoughts that there is life after death for everyone.

The pundit added that no one will be judged after death because “death itself is a punishment”.

