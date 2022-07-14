Aspiring National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, is predicting a landslide victory ahead of the party’s National Delegates’ Conference on Saturday, July 13, 2022.

In his view, he is the most experienced for the job and party delegates will give him the nod to help break the eight.

Nana Boakye revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The incumbent National Youth Organiser of the NPP said he decided to vie for the position because he has the magic wand to mobilise people for the party.

“We are the elephant party, we must show force and we need an all-round, effective politician like me to do it,” he stressed.

Nana Boakye also described himself as a unifier who is capable of bringing all factions in the party together for a common goal.

“I see myself as an investment of the NPP. I have served the party for 22 years and I don’t intend to stop” he added.

His strengths going into the elections, Nana Boakye said are hard work, a team player, very assertive and courageous.

As someone responsible for the organizational work of NPP, he promised not to be an armed chair National Organiser.

Nana Boakye said his priority ahead of the 2024 general election is to help the NPP win back seats snatched by the opposition National Democratic Congress with ‘operation re-capture lost seats’.

He also proposed a permanent reconciliation committee in the party to solve internal problems before the next elections.

Nana Boakye appealed to NPP delegates to look at their track record and vote massively for him for a gargantuan victory on Saturday.