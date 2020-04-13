Over 40 people have been arrested in Dzodze in the Volta region for holding a party at a swimming pool.

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, who disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Monday, said the people were arrested at a popular guest house in the area.

He said the suspects were mostly youth who were partying despite a Presidential directive banning social gatherings in the country.

According to Dr Letsa, the suspects were grabbed on Sunday afternoon while in their party-mood and swimming.

MORE STORIES

Stay away from all beaches – Police warn

Check out Yvonne Nelson’s plush living room in new photo

Lockdown: Police vow to be ‘tough’ from Monday

Dr Letsa also revealed that a group of people numbering about 40, who were holding church service, were also arrested in Ho.

“We arrested about 40 people who were holding church service in Ho. They were dispersed the previous night but came back yesterday too,” he said.

Dr Letsa said all the suspects have since been cautioned and released on bail because they did not want to congest the cells.

The owner of the guest house as well the church leader, he said, are, however, in the firm grips of the police.